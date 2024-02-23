Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,528,000 after purchasing an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 558.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,347,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.59. 1,011,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,549. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

