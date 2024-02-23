MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 18601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
