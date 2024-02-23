Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.05.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.