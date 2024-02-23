Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.85.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at $524,606.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

