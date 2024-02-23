National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders have sold a total of 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

