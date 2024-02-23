National Bankshares Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Sector Perform

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$75.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.9 %
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.