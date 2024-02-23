National Bankshares Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Sector Perform

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$75.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$53.39 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

