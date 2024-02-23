NEAR Protocol Price Tops $3.28 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00006452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $165.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,041,156,739 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.24018964 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $172,260,236.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

