Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $525.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $455.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.