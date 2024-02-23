Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops Sells 15,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

