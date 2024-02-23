Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops Sells 15,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.37 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,408,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $77,615,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.