Nevro Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

NVRO stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Nevro by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

