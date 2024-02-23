Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $2.13. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 2,034,441 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $783.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

