NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
