Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Nordex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.