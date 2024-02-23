North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NOA stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.