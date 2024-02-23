North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

