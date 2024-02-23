North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.6 %
North American Construction Group stock opened at C$33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$886.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.88. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$21.14 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.81.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
