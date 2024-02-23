Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE NOG opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

