Northern Trust Corp Acquires 133,828 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of American International Group worth $467,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 3.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.