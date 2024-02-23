Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,516 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of AutoZone worth $539,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,757.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,676.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,601.45. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

