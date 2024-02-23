Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $501,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $256.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $260.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.