Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $520,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

