Northern Trust Corp Purchases 29,989 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Travelers Companies worth $560,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 874,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $223.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

