Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.63 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.
Northland Power Company Profile
