Northland Securities Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Market Perform

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOVA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.