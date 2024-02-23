NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NS opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

