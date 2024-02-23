Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 645,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,606. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

