Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after buying an additional 258,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.