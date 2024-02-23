NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 24.0% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $785.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.