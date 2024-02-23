O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,776 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of O-I Glass worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.5 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.