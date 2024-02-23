Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

