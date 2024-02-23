Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.