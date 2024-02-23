Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 15th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.