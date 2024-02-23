Olin Co. (OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.56. 134,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,894. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Olin by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 214,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

