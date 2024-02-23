Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,759 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.03% of OLO worth $69,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

