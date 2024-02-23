Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

