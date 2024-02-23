Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,474.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,446.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

