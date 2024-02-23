Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 12,244 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,244 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after buying an additional 298,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

