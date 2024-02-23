Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $371.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

