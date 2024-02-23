Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 243.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

