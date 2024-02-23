Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 23,949 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after acquiring an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

