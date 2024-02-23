Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $439.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.87.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

