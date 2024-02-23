Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $157.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

