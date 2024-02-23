Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.12 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.21 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

