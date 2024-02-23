Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.22 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

