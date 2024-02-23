Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $369.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $372.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

