Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 18.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 14.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average of $271.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.