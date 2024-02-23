Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $165.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

