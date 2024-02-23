Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,482 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,256.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.