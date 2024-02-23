Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $207.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $208.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

