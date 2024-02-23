Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,717 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,436,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,036 shares of company stock worth $65,304,403. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

